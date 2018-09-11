Cartoonist na "racistische" tekening Williams: "Niet zo bedoeld" 11/09/18 om 20:07 - Bijgewerkt om 19:08 Cartoonist na "racistische" tekening Williams: "Niet zo bedoeld" VTM Nieuws SportRuime samenvatting IJsland - BelgiëDuivels staan 0-2 voor bij de rustCartoonist na "racistische" tekening Williams: "Niet zo bedoeld"Dit zijn de ambities van de Rode Duivels in de Nations LeagueMourinho haast zich voorbij camera's... maar struikelt danLees alle artikels over VTM Nieuws Sport × Versturen via e-mail