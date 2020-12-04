Ontdek de pracht en praal van de stadions voor het WK 2022

Al Bayt Stadium © GETTY
Locatie: Al Khor
Capaciteit: 60.000
Status: zo goed als klaar, maar nog niet officieel geopend
Geïnspireerd op: een traditionele tent uit de Arabische wereld
Al Janoub Stadium © GETTY
Locatie: Al Wakrah
Capaciteit: 40.000
Status: geopend op 16 mei 2019
Geïnspireerd op: de zeilen van de typische dhowboten, die gebruikt worden door parelvissers in de Perzische Golf
Al Rayyan Stadium © GETTY
Locatie: Al Rayyan
Capaciteit: 44.700
Status: zo goed als klaar, maar nog niet officieel geopend
Geïnspireerd op: de Qatarese cultuur (in de façade van het stadion zijn elementen verwerkt die verwijzen naar de Qatarese cultuur)
Al Thumama Stadium © GETTY
Locatie: Al Thumama
Capaciteit: 40.000
Status: wordt nog aan gewerkt
Geïnspireerd op: een ghafiya, een hoofddeksel dat veel mannen in de Arabische wereld dragen
Education City Stadium © GETTY
Locatie: Al Rayyan
Capaciteit: 45.000
Status: geopend op 15 juni 2020
Geïnspireerd op: de islamitische architectuur
Kalifa International Stadium © GETTY
Locatie: Doha
Capaciteit: 68.000
Status: geopend in 1976, maar verbouwd en heropend in mei 2017
Geïnspireerd op: -
Lusail Stadium maquette © GETTY
Locatie: Lusail
Capaciteit: 80.000
Status: opening voorzien in mei 2021
Geïnspireerd op: het oude Arabische ambacht van manden vlechten