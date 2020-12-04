Ontdek de pracht en praal van de stadions voor het WK 2022

Qatar spaart kosten noch moeite voor de acht stadions die het WK 2022 zullen hosten. Elke arena is een pareltje dat ook nog eens geïnspireerd is op een element uit de Arabische cultuur. Een overzicht.

Het Education City Stadium is een van de pareltjes van Qatar 2022 © GETTY

Al Bayt Stadium © GETTY

Locatie: Al Khor

Capaciteit: 60.000

Status: zo goed als klaar, maar nog niet officieel geopend

Geïnspireerd op: een traditionele tent uit de Arabische wereld

Al Janoub Stadium © GETTY

Locatie: Al Wakrah

Capaciteit: 40.000

Status: geopend op 16 mei 2019

Geïnspireerd op: de zeilen van de typische dhowboten, die gebruikt worden door parelvissers in de Perzische Golf

Al Rayyan Stadium © GETTY

Locatie: Al Rayyan

Capaciteit: 44.700

Status: zo goed als klaar, maar nog niet officieel geopend

Geïnspireerd op: de Qatarese cultuur (in de façade van het stadion zijn elementen verwerkt die verwijzen naar de Qatarese cultuur)

Al Thumama Stadium © GETTY

Locatie: Al Thumama

Capaciteit: 40.000

Status: wordt nog aan gewerkt

Geïnspireerd op: een ghafiya, een hoofddeksel dat veel mannen in de Arabische wereld dragen

Education City Stadium © GETTY

Locatie: Al Rayyan

Capaciteit: 45.000

Status: geopend op 15 juni 2020

Geïnspireerd op: de islamitische architectuur

Kalifa International Stadium © GETTY

Locatie: Doha

Capaciteit: 68.000

Status: geopend in 1976, maar verbouwd en heropend in mei 2017

Geïnspireerd op: -

Lusail Stadium maquette © GETTY

Locatie: Lusail

Capaciteit: 80.000

Status: opening voorzien in mei 2021

Geïnspireerd op: het oude Arabische ambacht van manden vlechten

Ras Abu Aboud Stadium © GETTY

Locatie: Doha

Capaciteit: 40.000

Status: wordt nog aan gewerkt

Geïnspireerd op: de haven van Doha - het stadion zal gebouwd worden met grote havencontainers en stalen elementen, een verwijzing naar het maritieme karakter van Doha