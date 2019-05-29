RSC Anderlecht
In: Kompany (Manchester City, Eng).
Uit:
R Antwerp FC
In:
Uit: Vleminckx (FC Oppuurs), Jezina & Nöstlinger (transfervrij)
Beerschot Wilrijk
In:
Uit: Van den Bergh (KAA Gent), De Mets (gestopt)
Cercle Brugge
In: Goblet (zonder club), Kanté (AS Béziers, Fra)
Uit: Delacourt (RWDM)
SC Charleroi
In:
Uit:
Club Brugge
In: Kossounou (Hammarby IF, Swe).
Uit: Decarli (VfL Bochum, Ger)
KAS Eupen
In:
Uit: García (gestopt), Schauerte (contract ontbonden)
KRC Genk
In:
Uit: Brabec (FC Viktoria Plzen, Cze)
KAA Gent
In: Van den Bergh (Beerschot).
Uit: Neto (KV Oostende), Inbrum (Hapoel Tel Aviv, Isr), Swolfs (SC Telstar, Ned, via Waasland-Beveren)
KV Kortrijk
In:
Uit:
Royal Excel Mouscron
In:
Uit: Leye (gestopt), Amallah & Vojvoda (Standard).
KV Oostende
In: Neto (KAA Gent), Skúlason (Sp. Lokeren).
Uit:
Standard
In: Amallah & Vojvoda (Royal Excel Mouscron).
Uit: Marin (Ajax, Ned), Selahi (FC Twente, Ned), Carlinhos (Vitória SC, Por)..
STVV
In: Troonbeeckx (KSK Heist).
Uit:
Waasland-Beveren
In:
Uit: Threlkeld (in onderling overleg verbroken), Swolfs (SC Telstar, Ned, via KAA Gent)
SV Zulte Waregem
In:
Uit: Buffel (gestopt).