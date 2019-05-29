RSC Anderlecht

In: Kompany (Manchester City, Eng).

Uit:

R Antwerp FC

In:

Uit: Vleminckx (FC Oppuurs), Jezina & Nöstlinger (transfervrij)

Beerschot Wilrijk

In:

Uit: Van den Bergh (KAA Gent), De Mets (gestopt)

Cercle Brugge

In: Goblet (zonder club), Kanté (AS Béziers, Fra)

Uit: Delacourt (RWDM)

SC Charleroi

In:

Uit:

Club Brugge

In: Kossounou (Hammarby IF, Swe).

Uit: Decarli (VfL Bochum, Ger)

KAS Eupen

In:

Uit: García (gestopt), Schauerte (contract ontbonden)

KRC Genk

In:

Uit: Brabec (FC Viktoria Plzen, Cze)

KAA Gent

In: Van den Bergh (Beerschot).

Uit: Neto (KV Oostende), Inbrum (Hapoel Tel Aviv, Isr), Swolfs (SC Telstar, Ned, via Waasland-Beveren)

KV Kortrijk

In:

Uit:

Royal Excel Mouscron

In:

Uit: Leye (gestopt), Amallah & Vojvoda (Standard).

KV Oostende

In: Neto (KAA Gent), Skúlason (Sp. Lokeren).

Uit:

Standard

In: Amallah & Vojvoda (Royal Excel Mouscron).

Uit: Marin (Ajax, Ned), Selahi (FC Twente, Ned), Carlinhos (Vitória SC, Por)..

STVV

In: Troonbeeckx (KSK Heist).

Uit:

Waasland-Beveren

In:

Uit: Threlkeld (in onderling overleg verbroken), Swolfs (SC Telstar, Ned, via KAA Gent)

SV Zulte Waregem

In:

Uit: Buffel (gestopt).