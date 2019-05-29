RSC Anderlecht

In: Kompany (Manchester City, Eng).

Uit:

R Antwerp FC

In:

Uit:

Cercle Brugge

In:

Uit:

SC Charleroi

In:

Uit:

Club Brugge

In: Kossounou (Hammarby IF, Swe).

Uit:

KAS Eupen

In:

Uit: García (gestopt).

KRC Genk

In:

Uit:

KAA Gent

In: Van den Bergh (Beerschot).

Uit: Neto (KV Oostende), Inbrum (Hapoel Tel Aviv, Isr).

KV Kortrijk

In:

Uit:

YR KV Mechelen

In:

Uit: Matthys (gestopt).

Royal Excel Mouscron

In:

Uit: Leye (gestopt), Amallah & Vojvoda (Standard).

KV Oostende

In: Neto (KAA Gent).

Uit:

Standard

In: Amallah & Vojvoda (Royal Excel Mouscron).

Uit:

STVV

In: Troonbeeckx (KSK Heist).

Uit:

Waasland-Beveren

In:

Uit: Threlkeld (in onderling overleg verbroken).

SV Zulte Waregem

In:

Uit: Buffel (gestopt).