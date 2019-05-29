RSC Anderlecht
In: Kompany (Manchester City, Eng).
Uit:
R Antwerp FC
In:
Uit:
Cercle Brugge
In:
Uit:
SC Charleroi
In:
Uit:
Club Brugge
In: Kossounou (Hammarby IF, Swe).
Uit:
KAS Eupen
In:
Uit: García (gestopt).
KRC Genk
In:
Uit:
KAA Gent
In: Van den Bergh (Beerschot).
Uit: Neto (KV Oostende), Inbrum (Hapoel Tel Aviv, Isr).
KV Kortrijk
In:
Uit:
YR KV Mechelen
In:
Uit: Matthys (gestopt).
Royal Excel Mouscron
In:
Uit: Leye (gestopt), Amallah & Vojvoda (Standard).
KV Oostende
In: Neto (KAA Gent).
Uit:
Standard
In: Amallah & Vojvoda (Royal Excel Mouscron).
Uit:
STVV
In: Troonbeeckx (KSK Heist).
Uit:
Waasland-Beveren
In:
Uit: Threlkeld (in onderling overleg verbroken).
SV Zulte Waregem
In:
Uit: Buffel (gestopt).