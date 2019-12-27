RSC Anderlecht

In: Murillo (New York RB, USA)

Uit:

R Antwerp FC

In:

Uit: Ghandri (contract ontbonden, KVC Westerlo)

Cercle Brugge

In:

Uit:

SC Charleroi

In:

Uit:

Club Brugge

In:

Uit:

KAS Eupen

In:

Uit: Diallo (gestopt), Toyokawa (Cerezo Osaka, Jpn)

KRC Genk

In:

Uit:

KAA Gent

In:

Uit: Bronn (FC Metz, Fra)

KV Kortrijk

In:

Uit:

YR KV Mechelen

In:

Uit:

Royal Excel Mouscron

In:

Uit: Libertiaux (RAAL La Louvière)

KV Oostende

In:

Uit: Canesin (Athletico Paranaense, Bra)

Standard

In:

Uit: Limbombe (FC Nantes, Fra), Goreux (gestopt), Pocognoli (contract ontbonden)

STVV

In:

Uit: Nguyen Cong Phuong (Ho Chi Minh City Club, Vietnam), Colidio (Inter, Ita)

Waasland-Beveren

In:

Uit: Durmishaj (in onderling overleg ontbonden)

SV Zulte Waregem

In:

Uit: