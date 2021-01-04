RSC Anderlecht
In: Bouchouari & Hahn (transfervrij).
Uit:
R Antwerp FC
In:
Uit:
K Beerschot VA
In:
Uit:
Cercle Brugge
In: Bruzzese (transfervrij).
Uit:
SC Charleroi
In:
Uit:
Club Brugge
In: Dost (Eintracht Frankfurt, Ger).
Uit: Krmencik (PAOK, Gre).
KAS Eupen
In:
Uit: Schouterden (AEK Larnaca, Cyp).
KRC Genk
In: Preciado (Independiente del Valle, Ecu).
Uit: Maehle (Atalanta Bergamo, Ita).
KAA Gent
In:
Uit:
KV Kortrijk
In:
Uit:
OH Leuven
In:
Uit: Laes (Lierse K).
YR KV Mechelen
In:
Uit:
Royal Excel Mouscron
In:
Uit:
KV Oostende
In:
Uit: Sibbick (FC Barnsley, Eng).
Standard
In:
Uit:
STVV
In: Brüls (KVC Westerlo).
Uit:
Waasland-Beveren
In:
Uit:
SV Zulte Waregem
In:
Uit: Soisalo (FC Riga, Lat).