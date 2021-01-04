In januari gaan de 1A-clubs op zoek naar de beste versterkingen voor hun club, maar willen ze ook graag af van enkele spelers. Volg alles hier op de voet.

RSC Anderlecht

In: Bouchouari & Hahn (transfervrij).

Uit:

R Antwerp FC

In:

Uit:

K Beerschot VA

In:

Uit:

Cercle Brugge

In: Bruzzese (transfervrij).

Uit:

SC Charleroi

In:

Uit:

Club Brugge

In: Dost (Eintracht Frankfurt, Ger).

Uit: Krmencik (PAOK, Gre).

KAS Eupen

In:

Uit: Schouterden (AEK Larnaca, Cyp).

KRC Genk

In: Preciado (Independiente del Valle, Ecu).

Uit: Maehle (Atalanta Bergamo, Ita).

KAA Gent

In:

Uit:

KV Kortrijk

In:

Uit:

OH Leuven

In:

Uit: Laes (Lierse K).

YR KV Mechelen

In:

Uit:

Royal Excel Mouscron

In:

Uit:

KV Oostende

In:

Uit: Sibbick (FC Barnsley, Eng).

Standard

In:

Uit:

STVV

In: Brüls (KVC Westerlo).

Uit:

Waasland-Beveren

In:

Uit:

SV Zulte Waregem

In:

Uit: Soisalo (FC Riga, Lat).

In: Bouchouari & Hahn (transfervrij).Uit:In: Uit: In:Uit: In: Bruzzese (transfervrij).Uit: In:Uit: In: Dost (Eintracht Frankfurt, Ger).Uit: Krmencik (PAOK, Gre).In:Uit: Schouterden (AEK Larnaca, Cyp).In: Preciado (Independiente del Valle, Ecu).Uit: Maehle (Atalanta Bergamo, Ita).In:Uit: In:Uit: In:Uit: Laes (Lierse K).In:Uit: In: Uit: In:Uit: Sibbick (FC Barnsley, Eng).StandardIn:Uit: In: Brüls (KVC Westerlo).Uit: In:Uit: In:Uit: Soisalo (FC Riga, Lat).