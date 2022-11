Ex-wielrenner Davide Rebellin (51) overleden na aanrijding

Italian Davide Rebellin of CCC Sprandi Polkowice team rides during the second stage of the seventh cycling Tour of Oman between the Omantel Head office on the outskirts of Muscat and Qurayyat on February 17, 2016. Forty-four-year-old Davide Rebellin, who is the oldest rider of the peloton, finished 5th in the second stage and is 6th at the general classification of the tour. / AFP / ERIC FEFERBERG / TO GO WITH AFP STORY BY YASSINE KHIRI (Photo credit should read ERIC FEFERBERG/AFP via Getty Images)

