Abonneer
Abonneer
WK 2022

Van ‘God bestaat’ tot ‘De voet van God’: de legendarische WK-finale in 50 covers

Jonas Creteur
Jonas Creteur Redacteur bij Sport/Voetbalmagazine
Redacteur bij Sport/Voetbalmagazine vandaag Bijgewerkt: vandaag

Hoe beschrijven kranten in Argetinië, Frankrijk en in de rest van de wereld de historische WK-finale? En de ultieme bekroning van Messi, als de GOAT, de grootste aller tijden? Een overzicht in 50 voorpagina’s.

U kan alle covers in groot formaat bekijken bij het icoontje rechtsonder iedere foto.

Clarin, Argentinië

1/49

Clarin, Argentinië

© Clarin

Cronica, Argentinië

2/49

Cronica, Argentinië

© Cronica

Diario Olé, Argentinië

3/49

Diario Olé, Argentinië

© Diario Olé

La Nacion, Argentinië

4/49

La Nacion, Argentinië

© La Nacion

La Voz, Argentinië

5/49

La Voz, Argentinië

© La Voz

Folha De S. Paulo, Brazilië

6/49

Folha De S. Paulo, Brazilië

© Folha De S. Paulo

O Globo, Brazilië

7/49

O Globo, Brazilië

© O Globo

Toronto Star, Canada

8/49

Toronto Star, Canada

© Toronto Star

Bild, Duitsland

9/49

Bild, Duitsland

© Bild

Tagesspiegel, Duitsland

10/49

Tagesspiegel, Duitsland

© Tagesspiegel

Le Figaro, Frankrijk

11/49

Le Figaro, Frankrijk

© Le Figaro

Le Parisien, Frankrijk

12/49

Le Parisien, Frankrijk

© Le Parisien

Libération, Frankrijk

13/49

Libération, Frankrijk

© Libération

ManoramaDaily, India

14/49

ManoramaDaily, India

© ManoramaDaily

The Indian Express, India

15/49

The Indian Express, India

The Telegraph, India

16/49

The Telegraph, India

© The Telegraph

Irish Daily Star, Ierland

17/49

Irish Daily Star, Ierland

© Irish Daily Star

Corriere dello Sport, Italië

18/49

Corriere dello Sport, Italië

© Corriere dello Sport

La Gazzetta dello Sport, Italië

19/49

La Gazzetta dello Sport, Italië

© La Gazzetta dello Sport

TuttoSport, Italië

20/49

TuttoSport, Italië

© TuttoSport

Algemeen Dagblad, Nederland

21/49

Algemeen Dagblad, Nederland

© Algemeen Dagblad

The Sporting Sun, Nigeria

22/49

The Sporting Sun, Nigeria

The Arabian Stories, Oman

23/49

The Arabian Stories, Oman

© The Arabian Stories

A Bola, Portugal

24/49

A Bola, Portugal

© A Bola

Al Watan, Qatar

25/49

Al Watan, Qatar

© Al Watan, Qatar

Arab News, Saoedi-Arabië

26/49

Arab News, Saoedi-Arabië

© Arab News

Saudi Gazette, Saoedi-Arabië

27/49

Saudi Gazette, Saoedi-Arabië

© Saudi Gazette

AS, Spanje

28/49

AS, Spanje

© AS

L'Esportiu, Spanje

29/49

L’Esportiu, Spanje

© L’Esportiu

Marca, Spanje

30/49

Marca, Spanje

Mundo Deportivo, Spanje

31/49

Mundo Deportivo, Spanje

© Mundo Deportivo

Sport, Spanje

32/49

Sport, Spanje

© Sport

Gulf News, Verenigde Arabische Emiraten

33/49

Gulf News, Verenigde Arabische Emiraten

© Gulf News

Golf Today, Verenigde Arabische Emiraten

34/49

Golf Today, Verenigde Arabische Emiraten

© Golf Today

Khaleej Times, Verenigde Arabische Emiraten

35/49

Khaleej Times, Verenigde Arabische Emiraten

The Times, Verenigd Koninkrijk.

36/49

The Times, Verenigd Koninkrijk.

Daily Express, Verenigd Koninkrijk

37/49

Daily Express, Verenigd Koninkrijk

© Daily Express

Financial Times, Verenigd Koninkrijk

38/49

Financial Times, Verenigd Koninkrijk

© Financial Times

Metro, Verenigd Koninkrijk

39/49

Metro, Verenigd Koninkrijk

© Metro

The Daily Mirror, Verenigd Koninkrijk

40/49

The Daily Mirror, Verenigd Koninkrijk

© The Daily Mirror

Daily Star, Verenigd Koninkrijk

41/49

Daily Star, Verenigd Koninkrijk

© Daily Star

The Daily Telegraph, Vereningd Koninkrijk

42/49

The Daily Telegraph, Vereningd Koninkrijk

The Guardian, Verenigd Koninkrijk

43/49

The Guardian, Verenigd Koninkrijk

© The Guardian

The Independent, Verenigd Koninkrijk

44/49

The Independent, Verenigd Koninkrijk

© The Independent

The Sun, Verenigd Koninkrijk

45/49

The Sun, Verenigd Koninkrijk

© The Sun

The Times, Verenigd Koninkrijk

46/49

The Times, Verenigd Koninkrijk

© The Times

The New York Times, Verenigde Staten

47/49

The New York Times, Verenigde Staten

© The New York Times

The Wall Street Journal, Verenigde Staten

48/49

The Wall Street Journal, Verenigde Staten

© The Wall Street Journal

The Washington Post, Verenigde Staten

49/49

The Washington Post, Verenigde Staten

© The Washington Post

Clarin, Argentinië

1/49

Clarin, Argentinië

© Clarin

Cronica, Argentinië

2/49

Cronica, Argentinië

© Cronica

Diario Olé, Argentinië

3/49

Diario Olé, Argentinië

© Diario Olé

La Nacion, Argentinië

4/49

La Nacion, Argentinië

© La Nacion

La Voz, Argentinië

5/49

La Voz, Argentinië

© La Voz

Folha De S. Paulo, Brazilië

6/49

Folha De S. Paulo, Brazilië

© Folha De S. Paulo

O Globo, Brazilië

7/49

O Globo, Brazilië

© O Globo

Toronto Star, Canada

8/49

Toronto Star, Canada

© Toronto Star

Bild, Duitsland

9/49

Bild, Duitsland

© Bild

Tagesspiegel, Duitsland

10/49

Tagesspiegel, Duitsland

© Tagesspiegel

Le Figaro, Frankrijk

11/49

Le Figaro, Frankrijk

© Le Figaro

Le Parisien, Frankrijk

12/49

Le Parisien, Frankrijk

© Le Parisien

Libération, Frankrijk

13/49

Libération, Frankrijk

© Libération

ManoramaDaily, India

14/49

ManoramaDaily, India

© ManoramaDaily

The Indian Express, India

15/49

The Indian Express, India

The Telegraph, India

16/49

The Telegraph, India

© The Telegraph

Irish Daily Star, Ierland

17/49

Irish Daily Star, Ierland

© Irish Daily Star

Corriere dello Sport, Italië

18/49

Corriere dello Sport, Italië

© Corriere dello Sport

La Gazzetta dello Sport, Italië

19/49

La Gazzetta dello Sport, Italië

© La Gazzetta dello Sport

TuttoSport, Italië

20/49

TuttoSport, Italië

© TuttoSport

Algemeen Dagblad, Nederland

21/49

Algemeen Dagblad, Nederland

© Algemeen Dagblad

The Sporting Sun, Nigeria

22/49

The Sporting Sun, Nigeria

The Arabian Stories, Oman

23/49

The Arabian Stories, Oman

© The Arabian Stories

A Bola, Portugal

24/49

A Bola, Portugal

© A Bola

Al Watan, Qatar

25/49

Al Watan, Qatar

© Al Watan, Qatar

Arab News, Saoedi-Arabië

26/49

Arab News, Saoedi-Arabië

© Arab News

Saudi Gazette, Saoedi-Arabië

27/49

Saudi Gazette, Saoedi-Arabië

© Saudi Gazette

AS, Spanje

28/49

AS, Spanje

© AS

L'Esportiu, Spanje

29/49

L’Esportiu, Spanje

© L’Esportiu

Marca, Spanje

30/49

Marca, Spanje

Mundo Deportivo, Spanje

31/49

Mundo Deportivo, Spanje

© Mundo Deportivo

Sport, Spanje

32/49

Sport, Spanje

© Sport

Gulf News, Verenigde Arabische Emiraten

33/49

Gulf News, Verenigde Arabische Emiraten

© Gulf News

Golf Today, Verenigde Arabische Emiraten

34/49

Golf Today, Verenigde Arabische Emiraten

© Golf Today

Khaleej Times, Verenigde Arabische Emiraten

35/49

Khaleej Times, Verenigde Arabische Emiraten

The Times, Verenigd Koninkrijk.

36/49

The Times, Verenigd Koninkrijk.

Daily Express, Verenigd Koninkrijk

37/49

Daily Express, Verenigd Koninkrijk

© Daily Express

Financial Times, Verenigd Koninkrijk

38/49

Financial Times, Verenigd Koninkrijk

© Financial Times

Metro, Verenigd Koninkrijk

39/49

Metro, Verenigd Koninkrijk

© Metro

The Daily Mirror, Verenigd Koninkrijk

40/49

The Daily Mirror, Verenigd Koninkrijk

© The Daily Mirror

Daily Star, Verenigd Koninkrijk

41/49

Daily Star, Verenigd Koninkrijk

© Daily Star

The Daily Telegraph, Vereningd Koninkrijk

42/49

The Daily Telegraph, Vereningd Koninkrijk

The Guardian, Verenigd Koninkrijk

43/49

The Guardian, Verenigd Koninkrijk

© The Guardian

The Independent, Verenigd Koninkrijk

44/49

The Independent, Verenigd Koninkrijk

© The Independent

The Sun, Verenigd Koninkrijk

45/49

The Sun, Verenigd Koninkrijk

© The Sun

The Times, Verenigd Koninkrijk

46/49

The Times, Verenigd Koninkrijk

© The Times

The New York Times, Verenigde Staten

47/49

The New York Times, Verenigde Staten

© The New York Times

The Wall Street Journal, Verenigde Staten

48/49

The Wall Street Journal, Verenigde Staten

© The Wall Street Journal

The Washington Post, Verenigde Staten

49/49

The Washington Post, Verenigde Staten

© The Washington Post

Clarin, Argentinië
Clarin, Argentinië © Clarin
Cronica, Argentinië
Cronica, Argentinië © Cronica
Diario Olé, Argentinië
Diario Olé, Argentinië © Diario Olé
La Nacion, Argentinië
La Nacion, Argentinië © La Nacion
La Voz, Argentinië
La Voz, Argentinië © La Voz
Folha De S. Paulo, Brazilië
Folha De S. Paulo, Brazilië © Folha De S. Paulo
O Globo, Brazilië
O Globo, Brazilië © O Globo
Toronto Star, Canada
Toronto Star, Canada © Toronto Star
Bild, Duitsland
Bild, Duitsland © Bild
Tagesspiegel, Duitsland
Tagesspiegel, Duitsland © Tagesspiegel
Le Figaro, Frankrijk
Le Figaro, Frankrijk © Le Figaro
Le Parisien, Frankrijk
Le Parisien, Frankrijk © Le Parisien
Libération, Frankrijk
Libération, Frankrijk © Libération
ManoramaDaily, India
ManoramaDaily, India © ManoramaDaily
The Indian Express, India
The Indian Express, India
The Telegraph, India
The Telegraph, India © The Telegraph
Irish Daily Star, Ierland
Irish Daily Star, Ierland © Irish Daily Star
Corriere dello Sport, Italië
Corriere dello Sport, Italië © Corriere dello Sport
La Gazzetta dello Sport, Italië
La Gazzetta dello Sport, Italië © La Gazzetta dello Sport
TuttoSport, Italië
TuttoSport, Italië © TuttoSport
Algemeen Dagblad, Nederland
Algemeen Dagblad, Nederland © Algemeen Dagblad
The Sporting Sun, Nigeria
The Sporting Sun, Nigeria
The Arabian Stories, Oman
The Arabian Stories, Oman © The Arabian Stories
A Bola, Portugal
A Bola, Portugal © A Bola
Al Watan, Qatar
Al Watan, Qatar © Al Watan, Qatar
Arab News, Saoedi-Arabië
Arab News, Saoedi-Arabië © Arab News
Saudi Gazette, Saoedi-Arabië
Saudi Gazette, Saoedi-Arabië © Saudi Gazette
AS, Spanje
AS, Spanje © AS
L'Esportiu, Spanje
L’Esportiu, Spanje © L’Esportiu
Marca, Spanje
Marca, Spanje
Mundo Deportivo, Spanje
Mundo Deportivo, Spanje © Mundo Deportivo
Sport, Spanje
Sport, Spanje © Sport
Gulf News, Verenigde Arabische Emiraten
Gulf News, Verenigde Arabische Emiraten © Gulf News
Golf Today, Verenigde Arabische Emiraten
Golf Today, Verenigde Arabische Emiraten © Golf Today
Khaleej Times, Verenigde Arabische Emiraten
Khaleej Times, Verenigde Arabische Emiraten
The Times, Verenigd Koninkrijk.
The Times, Verenigd Koninkrijk.
Daily Express, Verenigd Koninkrijk
Daily Express, Verenigd Koninkrijk © Daily Express
Financial Times, Verenigd Koninkrijk
Financial Times, Verenigd Koninkrijk © Financial Times
Metro, Verenigd Koninkrijk
Metro, Verenigd Koninkrijk © Metro
The Daily Mirror, Verenigd Koninkrijk
The Daily Mirror, Verenigd Koninkrijk © The Daily Mirror
Daily Star, Verenigd Koninkrijk
Daily Star, Verenigd Koninkrijk © Daily Star
The Daily Telegraph, Vereningd Koninkrijk
The Daily Telegraph, Vereningd Koninkrijk
The Guardian, Verenigd Koninkrijk
The Guardian, Verenigd Koninkrijk © The Guardian
The Independent, Verenigd Koninkrijk
The Independent, Verenigd Koninkrijk © The Independent
The Sun, Verenigd Koninkrijk
The Sun, Verenigd Koninkrijk © The Sun
The Times, Verenigd Koninkrijk
The Times, Verenigd Koninkrijk © The Times
The New York Times, Verenigde Staten
The New York Times, Verenigde Staten © The New York Times
The Wall Street Journal, Verenigde Staten
The Wall Street Journal, Verenigde Staten © The Wall Street Journal
The Washington Post, Verenigde Staten
The Washington Post, Verenigde Staten © The Washington Post

Fout opgemerkt of meer nieuws? Meld het hier