Van ‘God bestaat’ tot ‘De voet van God’: de legendarische WK-finale in 50 covers

Hoe beschrijven kranten in Argetinië, Frankrijk en in de rest van de wereld de historische WK-finale? En de ultieme bekroning van Messi, als de GOAT, de grootste aller tijden? Een overzicht in 50 voorpagina’s.
U kan alle covers in groot formaat bekijken bij het icoontje rechtsonder iedere foto.
© Clarin
© Cronica
© Diario Olé
© La Nacion
© La Voz
© Folha De S. Paulo
© O Globo
© Toronto Star
© Bild
© Tagesspiegel
© Le Figaro
© Le Parisien
© Libération
© ManoramaDaily
© The Telegraph
© Irish Daily Star
© Corriere dello Sport
© La Gazzetta dello Sport
© TuttoSport
© Algemeen Dagblad
22/49
© The Arabian Stories
© A Bola
© Al Watan, Qatar
© Arab News
© Saudi Gazette
© AS
© L’Esportiu
© Mundo Deportivo
© Sport
© Gulf News
© Golf Today
35/49
© Daily Express
© Financial Times
© Metro
© The Daily Mirror
© Daily Star
© The Guardian
© The Independent
© The Sun
© The Times
© The New York Times
© The Wall Street Journal
© The Washington Post